MIAMI (WSVN) - An 18-year-old South Florida mother was apprehended by authorities on charges of attempting to hire a hitman to murder her three-year-old son.

The arrest came after she allegedly visited the website HireAHitman.com before she met with an undercover cop.

Jazmin Paez stood before a Miami judge Wednesday, where the courtroom was left stunned by the disturbing allegations brought against her. Even the presiding judge appeared taken aback.

“She’s 18. She went on a website to hire a hitman,” the judge said as she read the police report. Then it appeared that Paez mumbled something to the judge when the judge said, “What?”

An attorney replied, “To kill her own child.” The judge then responded to let them know that she hadn’t read that far in the report.

The judge then asked the mother if she has ever been treated for a mental health condition to which Paez responded no.

Paez has been charged with solicitation for murder and unlawful use of a phone. Despite posting a $15,000 bond, she has been ordered to stay away from her son, who is now in the custody of his grandmother.

As of now, the motive behind Paez’s alleged intentions remains unclear.

