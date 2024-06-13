SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - In recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Week, the organization Mothers Fighting for Justice hosted a walk-up food distribution and giveaway in Perrine, aiming to combat the ongoing issue of gun violence.

Romainia Dukes, the founder of the organization, lost her son Michael to gun violence in July 2014. Since then, she has dedicated her efforts to supporting other grieving parents, honoring the lives of gun violence victims and survivors, and fostering a renewed commitment to reducing such tragedies.

“What more important for me to do this here, right in the community where my son used to be, and where so many lives have been lost,” Dukes said. “When the community starts speaking up and stops that code of silence, mothers like myself will receive justice.”

The event also saw attendance from family members of victims of the Pulse Orlando shooting and local law enforcement.

Dukes was recognized for her advocacy work with proclamations by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava and the Village of Palmetto Bay.

For more information on Mothers Fighting for Justice, click here.

