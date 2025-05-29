SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother is facing a felony charge after police say she left her 1-year-old son in a hot car for more than an hour and a half while taking her other child to a dentist appointment.

Rebecca Muraoka, 43, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with child neglect without great bodily harm, according to authorities.

According to the arrest report, officers responded to a call around 1:48 p.m. at 7887 SW 88th St. in Southwest Miami-Dade, where witnesses reported a child left unattended in a vehicle.

Police determined that Muraoka had checked in for a dental appointment for her 8-year-old son around noon, and left her 1-year-old secured in a car seat with the engine turned off, the report states.

Authorities estimate the child was left inside the vehicle for approximately one hour and 38 minutes, according to the report. He was transported to Baptist Hospital in stable condition for evaluation.

According to the report, Muraoka invoked her rights after being read Miranda warnings and was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

