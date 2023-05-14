SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An event held this weekend in Southwest Miami-Dade aimed to raise awareness for mental health.

The South Florida Mind Your Health Festival was held at Larry and Penny Thompson Memorial Park, Saturday afternoon.

The outdoor event provided resources and emotional support to anyone affected by mental health issues.

“It’s really important to bring awareness to the community, right? We take such great care of our physical bodies — we work out, we eat right — but we don’t take care of the mind,” said Vicky Sabharwal, CEO of Jackson Behavioral Health, “and I think this event really helps to being that awareness in the community of how important mental well-being is.”

WSVN is a sponsor of Mind Your Health.

7Weather meteorologists Vivian Gonzalez and Jackson Dill spoke as emcees.

