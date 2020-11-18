South Florida mayors urge Gov. DeSantis to allow them to reinstate COVID-19 measures amid surge

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Mayors across South Florida are urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to allow them to reinstate certain rules, such as mask fines, in order to combat COVID-19.

The mayors have a unifying message of hope that he would allow them to do more to curb the virus.

“There’s no reason to believe that these devastating trend lines are going to recede unless we change what we’re doing,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

“Give us the tools that we need to get to the vaccine with the fewest amounts of deaths and hospital visits,” said Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar.

With coronavirus cases increasing, local leaders have their hands tied. DeSantis issued an order that limits what mayors can do to combat COVID-19.

But with the current surge, they’re hoping for a little more leeway to put some more restrictions back into place after the governor took that power away from them.

“It’s still a deadly disease that can kill people,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Suarez said he has a meeting with DeSantis this week. He hopes that the governor will allow him to at least reinstate the mask mandate, which Suarez said decreased COVID-19 transmission in Miami by 90%.

“Those are the points I’m going to make to him in the hopes that we can get more local control,” he said.

So far this week, more than 20,000 Floridians have contracted the virus. The mortality rate in the state is at 2%, and almost 18,000 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

The mayors believe if they can briefly tighten the restrictions until vaccines are widely available, more lives will be saved.

“I hope he can revisit these things and understand that we’re here to work with him, not against him,” said Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez.

Part of the mayors’ concern is that Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Christmas comes a month later. While people are being urged not to gather in large groups of families, the leaders know that will still happen, which is why they’re asking DeSantis to put the new protocols in place or allow local leaders to do so.

The governor’s office has not replied to 7News’ request for comment.

