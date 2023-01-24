KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man says the power of love helped him overcome an accident that nearly took his life.

The accident, the recovery and finally the wedding. Now the married couple said they’re ready to face anything life can throw at them as husband and wife.

Friends and family came together for a fairy tale wedding on Key Biscayne, Saturday.

“I’m feeling blessed to have the opportunity to marry the love of my life. I’m feeling blessed that I’m alive, that I have all the people I love the most behind me,” said Juan Hernandez.

“They gave us a three percent chance for him to ever walk again and with God, the help of God and a lot of love, as you can see love does conquer all and were here today, and he’s walking down the aisle,” said Valeria Esponda.

These newlyweds for feel like they’ve already conquered some of their wedding vows before they say “I do”.

“In sickness and in health came before our wedding day even came. Today is just to make it official with God,” said Hernandez.

Juan Hernandez was paralyzed from the chest down two years ago after a diving accident.

“I went to the Fort Lauderdale sandbar with some friends and were having a good time and I choose to dive off the boat in a shallow sandbar and landed on the crown of my head,” said Hernandez.

He spent two months in the hospital and then months of physical therapy. His fiance was there as they faced every new challenge, together.

“I was treated at Broward health and they saved my life and I’m able to walk again,” said Hernandez.

“Honestly we had a lot of faith and Juan was always so brave and we took it day by day and it never felt like a hard day with him,” said Esponda.

“If you don’t believe in miracles you’re going to believe in miracles today,” said Juan Hernandez, father of the groom.

“I feel like the luckiest man in the world,” said Hernandez.

“I feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” said Esponda.

With luck, love and faith this couple says they can conquer anything.

The new bride said now that they’ve faced what she hopes is their biggest challenge, she said she’s ready for children.

