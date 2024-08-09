A South Florida man was sentenced for a 2023 hate crime attack on a US Postal Service worker, federal officials say.

On Friday, a U.S. District judge sentenced 47-year-old Kenneth Jerome Pinkney of Fort Lauderdale to 37 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, Pinkney previously pled guilty to the assault which included a hate crime enhancement.

“Hate crimes represent vicious attacks on the very fabric of our diverse communities. No one should live in fear of being targeted because of their religious beliefs,” stated First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Davis for the Southern District of Florida. “Everyone, including federal employees, have the right to carry out their duties safely.”

Officials say on Oct. 24, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Pinkney approached the uniformed postal worker while she walked up to a home delivering mail. He rode his bike past the victim, made a gesture with his hand in the shape of a firearm and called her derogatory names.

As the postal worker continued her job, trying to ignore Pinkney, and entered the USPS truck.

At that point, officials said, Pinkney reached into the truck, grabbed at the victim’s neck and ripped off her hijab.

Fearing for her life, the victim exited the vehicle.

Pinkney continued to harass the victim, officials said, by yelling “F*** Islam” and “You are a terrorist.”

A struggle ensued during which the victim was able to rip Pinkney’s shirt as she tried to free herself.

Pinkney then fled the scene but was later arrested.

The victim sustained scratches on her face as a result of the assault.

“Targeting people based on their religion has no place in South Florida and America,” said Jeffrey B. Veltri, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Miami Field Office. “The defendant verbally and physically attacked the victim based on her religious beliefs as she was simply trying to fulfill her civic duty to the community.”

