HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade and Homestead Police swarmed a motel in Homestead after a dispute between a husband and his wife turned deadly.

Shortly before 11:16p.m.,Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Nexx Motel at Krome Avenue and Campbell Drive in reference to an altercation.

According to detectives, a man and his wife were inside a vehicle parked outside the motel when they were involved in a verbal dispute that escalated and became physical.

At some point during the altercation the man became unresponsive.

Both his wife and hotel security dialed 911.

The man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial South where he succumbed to his injuries.

The county’s Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

The case is being reviewed by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

