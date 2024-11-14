MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man who was previously charged with the kidnapping of his estranged wife after she went missing in Spain has now been charged with her murder.

David Knezevich, 36, was charged with kidnapping resulting in death, foreign domestic violence resulting in death, and foreign murder of a United States national.

A grand jury on Thursday returned with an indictment, which stated Knezevich “…did willfully, deliberatively, maliciously and with premeditation and malice aforethought, unlawfully kill the victim…”

According to investigators, 40-year-old Ana Knezevich was in the middle of a contentious divorce with David when she went missing from her Madrid apartment on Feb. 2.

The couple shared a home in Fort Lauderdale during their 13 years of marriage and when things soured, she traveled to Europe.

Shortly after she traveled to Europe, Ana’s parents received a message claiming to be from their daughter saying she’d met someone and would be out of touch. Her family believed those messages were suspicious.

Authorities would then trace David’s rental car to where Ana was staying in Madrid. They believe he was a man who spray-painted her security cameras shortly before she was reported missing.

Security video, prosecutors said, showed David at a Madrid hardware store buying duct tape and the same brand of spray paint that was used on the security camera.

When David returned to the U.S., he was arrested and was charged with Ana’s kidnapping.

He has been in custody ever since.

