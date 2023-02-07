WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is living in fear after, he said, he was targeted twice by a mysterious man.

A vandal slashed his tires months after he was beaten with a bat.

Now his family believes he was hit by hate because of his race.

“He was specifically targeted,” said Kevin Pang, son of the victim. “His vehicle was specifically targeted.”

But at least this time, his tires were popped, not his head. Over the summer, in his condo’s parking lot, 63-year-old Kin Pang was randomly attacked with a bat.

That batman was never caught.

Kin, who’s Chinese, and his son, Kevin, think the unsolved clubbing could have been a hate crime. And now he’s the victim all over again.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” said Kevin.

On Sunday, at 1 a.m., someone pulled up next to Pang’s parked car and walked around it.

“Trying to see if the coast is clear, he does this for a good couple of minutes,” said Kevin.

It happened in the very lot where the bat beating occurred months ago.

“He comes back, and as you can see, he bends over and starts puncturing the sidewalls with some kind of pointed object, possibly a nail,” said Kevin.

That mystery vandal ducked down, driving a spike or blade into all of Pangs’ tires.

“Nonchalantly, bending over like this, and pinched the side wall of each tire,” said Kevin.

He then got back into his getaway car and drove off.

Different crime, same lot, same victim, and the family thinks the motive is also the same.

“There’s still a certain degree of discrimination against Asians and Asian Americans alike,” said Kevin.

Just as they said back in September, the family believes Asian hate, especially when news surfaces on escalating tension between the U.S. and China, may have inspired the crimes against Pang.

“It’s frustrating, because you’re trying to find an enemy you can’t see, and you don’t know who it is,” said Kevin.

In December, Pang’s tailpipe was stuffed with insulation in another random, unsolved gut punch to the family.

“We just don’t wanna deal with this anymore,” said Kevin.

It’s why, they said, their West Flagler Street home is now for sale.

7News asked if they’re moving because of the threats against the father.

“Yes,” said Kevin.

Miami-Dade Police has been notified, and none of the crimes have been solved so far.

If you have any information on either of these crimes, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

