South Florida malls make final preps for holiday crowds

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida malls are making their final preparations for the holiday shoppers.

Most malls will continue a growing tradition of opening on Thanksgiving Day.

At Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, manufactured “snowflakes” greeted shoppers of all ages who walked in, Wednesday night.

“It’s wonderful, and I love it. I just love it,” said out-of-town visitor Claudia Nardoff.

Lavarius Bethel said he has been shopping for hours to get in on the pre-Black Friday deals.

“I’ve been running around this mall. I’m sweating,” he said.

South Florida residents will spend the weekend searching for the hottest deals on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

“Almost half a million people come to the mall this weekend for shopping, so it’s great,” said Dolphin Mall spokesperson Madelyn Bello.

Dolphin Mall will open at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day until midnight. It will reopen on Black Friday at 8 a.m.

