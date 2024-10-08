FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida prepares for tropical storm impacts from Hurricane Milton as residents stop by sandbag distribution locations before the hurricane’s heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Crews in Miami-Dade County and Broward County continued working Tuesday at sandbag distribution locations ahead of Hurricane Milton’s arrival on the west coast.

Both counties are under a tropical storm warning and flood watch through Thursday.

On Tuesday morning, Tamiami Park in Southwest Miami-Dade saw long lines of cars as residents arrived early to pick up sandbags.

Around 70,000 sandbags have been distributed in Miami-Dade County.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told residents what is in store with Milton’s arrival.

“Our community will be affected by the outer bands of the storm. We are now under a tropical storm warning. The most likely impacts here in Miami-Dade will include heavy rainfall, localized flooding, sustained tropical force winds at least 49 miles per hour, starting as early as [Tuesday],” she said.

In Fort Lauderdale, residents look out for one another by helping fill up sandbags at Mills Pond Park.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis updated locals and visitors on the city’s efforts during Tuesday’s press conference.

“City public work crews are in the field as we speak. They’re evaluating hotspots, areas of concern and low-lying areas. They also have predeployed assets like vacuum trucks and temporary pumps. The steps should help reduce any flooding and keep the roads passable,” he said.

Heavy rainfall has been scaled down with the latest forecast, but with residents across South Florida suffering from flooding in the past, residents like Clifton Sharp, who goes by Joe, are not taking any chances.

Sharp and his son were at one of Broward County’s sandbag distribution sites filling up sandbags for his mother-in-law’s home.

“It probably floods two feet of water in the house. Trying to secure it this time,” said Sharp.

Several sandbag distribution locations in Miami-Dade County have been closed due to running out of sandbags because of the high demand.

For the complete lists of locations in Broward County and Miami-Dade County near you, click here.

