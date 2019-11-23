South Florida locations hosting turkey giveaways this Thanksgiving

(WSVN) - This Thanksgiving, South Florida families can partake in turkey giveaways at the following locations:

Broward:

Winn-Dixie’s sister grocer, Fresco y Más, will be donating 2,500 additional turkeys.

– Address: 4085 NW 16th St. Lauderhill, FL 33313

– Giveaway will be from 8 a.m. through 12 p.m.

– This giveaway is open to the public and will operate on a first come, first serve basis.

Miami-Dade:

Sweetwater will donate and giveaway 2,000 turkeys for the community.

– Address: Ronselli Park, 250 SW 114th Ave, Miami, FL 33174

– Giveaway will be from 10 a.m. until the last turkey is distributed.

– This giveaway is open only to Sweetwater Residents.

