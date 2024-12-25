COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - From the movies to the beach, families were out and about enjoying the holiday, whether they were celebrating Christmas or the first day of Hanukkah, before heading to other celebrations at night.

7News cameras captured a menorah lighting in Cooper City, Wednesday evening. The event was a blast for the whole family.

Before the sun went down, however, it has been an active Christmas Day for many residents and tourists who made the most out of the sunny weather.

“Really nice and warm, and we’re enjoying the breeze here,” said a visitor who flew in from Pittsburgh.

Cameras captured pristine sun-and-sand imagery steps away from Ocean Drive, the kind that belongs on a postcard.

Roy came to South Florida all the way from England.

“Just so much to do, There’s so much life going on,” he said.

North of the county line, people went out for a walk along picturesque Las Olas Boulevard.

“Love it, better than the snow up north,” said a visitor.

Whether they deck the halls or honor Hanukkah, many chose to spend Wednbesday afternoon in the confines of a darkened multiplex auditorium.

Moviegoers like Sharelle and Alan, who caught a matinee showing at the Regal Kendall Village.

“Well, when you’re Jewish and everything’s closed, there’s not much else to do but go to the movies,” said Sharelle.

“I love going on Christmas Day to the movies, and now [Regal Kendall Village] has the 4DX experience,” said Alan.

Once all the gifts were opened, people headed out to enjoy the not-freezing temperatures.

“Big change of weather,” said the Pittsburgh visitor.

“It is beautiful weather. You get to walk around and feel like it’s summer. It’s amazing,” said another visitor.

“We’re actually planning to go to a Christmas amusement park that we saw,” said another reveler along Las Olas.

Back on South Beach, a woman accompanying Roy was seen walking on the sand in a Santa hat.

“Just walking along and seeing people enjoying themselves, especially on South Beach,” said Roy.

Well over a hundred people gathered for the menoral lighting in Cooper City.

