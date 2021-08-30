SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two months after the deadly condo collapse in Surfside, changes may be coming that could affect all buildings across Miami-Dade County, if not all of South Florida.

Leaders are meeting in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties to discuss ways in making sure their structures are safe.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Jose Diaz hosted the first of several discussions Monday in Miami to address the most important topic: building safety, especially after the building collapse in Surfside that killed 98 people more than two months ago.

The discussion included leaders on all levels from across the state in hopes of developing uniform standards.

“We don’t want to have Surfside do one thing and Sunny Isles Beach do another,” Cava said. “Ideally, we have some wonderful standard that we all agree to and we can all implement together.”

Broward County started similar discussions. One of the most important questions regards the 40-year re-certification process, which condos in both counties have to pass. Requiring certifications more often is already being talked about.

Broward leaders voted Monday to recommend that it be lowered to 30 years.

“Originally, the 40-year was an arbitrary decision. Anything else is going to be somewhat arbitrary unless we have some information to go on,” said Dan Lavirch, Broward Chair of the Board of Rules and Appeals.

The cause of the Surfside collapse is still under investigation. It’ll likely take years to find out exactly what happened, and any changes to the way buildings are built won’t be fast either.

“We just don’t want to do any knee-jerk reactions that’s gonna cost our citizens more money, more time and more expenses,” Diaz said.

The land where the Champlain Towers condo building once stood will soon be sold. There’s already one offer for $120 million.

