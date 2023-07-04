SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A whole host of events allowed residents in South Florida and as the 4th of July celebrations unraveled, everyone involved is looking forward to a good time.

At 9 a.m. in Sunrise, the “Lights, Camera, Action!” Parade & Family Fun Day was underway as people picked their spots along Sunset Strip to watch the parade take place. The parade is set to end at City Park where children can enjoy activities for the rest of the day.

As celebrations kicked off in Weston Monday night, preparations were in progress across Miami-Dade and Broward counties for another day of excitement.

Over at Miami Beach, workers prepared for its firework show that is set to begin on Tuesday night.

Gary Avins, President of Firework Displays Unlimited explained the time-consuming process.

“Preparations go months and months in advance,” said Avins. “Designing the show, creating a lot of new effects that I do with the factories every year for each program. We’ve been working on these shows for about six months.”

He hopes families leave the explosive displays to the professionals.

“[These types of fireworks] are very dangerous and everything is done electronically,” said Avins. “These are unmanned platforms that we use for this particular event.”

Anyone who is still looking for events on this holiday can find our list of festivities here.

