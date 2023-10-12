SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida karate teacher was arrested after, police said, he molested a nine-year-old student at a karate studio in Southwest Miami-Dade last month.

According to the arrest form, Darwin DeJesus Rojas-Frias, 58, was a karate instructor at Showakai Karate Do USA, located at 13716 SW 88th St. in Southwest Miami- Dade, where the incident took place.

The victim told her mother, who immediately called police, that on Sept. 29, during a one-on-one karate session, the instructor, Rojas-Frias took her to a small closet in the facility, outside of the view of the girl’s mother, and “grabbed one of her hands, put it inside his pants, and told her to squeeze his penis,” the arrest form states.

On Sept. 29, Rojas-Frias was taken into custody and allegedly admitted to taking the victim inside the small closet, which was “away from her mother’s view,” but denied the allegation.

On Monday, Oct. 9, the victim was interviewed and provided the same statement she told her mother on the day of the incident. Subsequently, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, Rojas-Frias was arrested and transported to TGK. He was charged with Lewd or Lascivious Molestation by a person 18 or older on a child under 12 and is being held without bond.

Detectives urge anyone that may have been victimized by this individual to call 911 or the Special Victim’s Bureau at (305) 715-3300.

