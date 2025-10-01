(WSVN) - South Florida’s Jewish community will observe Yom Kippur beginning at sundown.

The holiday is the holiest day on the Jewish calendar and is a 25-hour period of repentance.

The “Day of Atonement” is marked by fasting, prayer, asking for forgiveness for sins from the past year and taking steps toward self-improvement for the year ahead.

Families and friends will gather Thursday after sundown to break the fast.

