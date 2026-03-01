MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After the United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran Saturday, local residents from the Jewish community in South Florida shared their concerns as police increased security in response to the attacks.

While mixed emotions filled Miami Beach after the strikes, residents from the Jewish community shared their thoughts on the attacks towards Iran.

“In South Florida, in Miami Beach, we really are a safe haven for everyone, but certainly our Jewish community,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. “This is a positive to the amount of antisemitism, the amount of danger that Iran was bringing to the world, to the Middle East and to America, just needed to end.”

Audra Berg, the president of Jewish Federation of Broward County, hoped that Jewish people could remain safe.

“We want people to be able to live safe, secure, vibrant Jewish lives here in South Florida,” she said.

In anticipation of potential retaliation, the Miami Beach Police Department increased security city wide.

Uniformed officers with the MBPD increased their presence at places of faith around the area and implemented their high risk location protocol.

“Our priority is simple, the public safety of our residents and visitors here in Miami Beach,” said Miami Beach Police officer Christopher Bess. “We will have police vehicles and patrol officers stationed at different strategic locations throughout the city like our synagogues, mid beach and other areas, just to ensure everyone is safe.”

The Miami Dade Sheriff’s Office echoed a similar sentiment, and released a statement reading in part,

“Deputies have increased presence around places of worship, cultural centers, and schools. We remain in close coordination with our federal, state, and local partners.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also supported the Jewish community, and stated on X that,

“My thoughts are with the people of Israel and the Jewish community here in South Florida who are watching these events with worry and uncertainty.”

With the uncertain situation, MBPD officials shared a loud and clear message.

“In light of all that’s going on, we want people to feel safe and also be safe, so if anyone thinks about coming to Miami Beach and wreaking havoc, think again. You will be identified and you will be arrested,” said Bess.

City officials have made it clear that there are no immediate threats to residents on Miami Beach at this time, but urge people to remain calm and vigilant.

