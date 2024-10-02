(WSVN) - The Jewish new year of Rosh Hashanah is set to begin Wednesday night.

Millions of Jews in South Florida and around the world commemorate the creation of the world.

The holiday is observed by hearing the sound of the shofar, or ram’s horn, and eating sweet treats like apples dipped in honey.

To all who celebrate, Shana Tovah, and have a happy and sweet year 5785.

