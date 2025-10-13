DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida Jewish community joined in celebration of the remaining hostages taken by Hamas just over two years ago being freed and reunited with their families.

Members of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation sang with joy as they took down the posters of those who had been missing up until Monday morning.

“These people were civilians who were taken out of their homes and to see those moments of joy after two years is incredibly emotional and powerful,” said Scott Kaufman, the president and CEO for the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

It was an emotional day, one that many weren’t sure they’d get to see after two long years.

“This is huge. It’s hard to describe the emotions, it’s something that, really, that we’ve wanted for so long,” said Ayellet Black, Israel’s Deputy Consul General in Miami.

7News spoke with Ceci Azus-Serphos, who had family members killed by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attack and in captivity, to describe the bittersweet moment.

“It is, really, a bittersweet reaction that I have,” said Azus-Serphos.

She said the images of families being reunited after two years brought her immense joy, but reminded her of the reality that many families lost loved ones in the conflict.

“I’m still mourning together with all those families that didn’t have the pleasure of having back our loved ones,” said Azus Serphos.

While many across South Florida take in the joyous moment of celebration and optimism for peace, they also acknowledge this was just the first of many steps toward a long-lasting peace.

“There’s a long way to go on a 21-point plan for a lasting comprehensive peace, but I have hope,” said Kaufman.

“Sooner or later, we are all going to recuperate and we are all going to be able to dance again and be happy again,” said Azus-Serphos.

