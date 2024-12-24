MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Christmas could come early for one lucky person if they hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night.

There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, making the jackpot climb to $1 billion.

Many hopefuls were seen purchasing lotto tickets at New Ocean Food Market in Miami Beach and told 7News what they would do with the millions if they won.

“The first thing I would pay for is all of my family’s bills and then I’ll focus on me and see what I’ll do. A business venture that could help maybe everyone around me,” said Mariano.

“I think I would buy me a new house, a new car, I got a new car but I’ll get another one,” said a woman. “Yes, and what else? Give some to my grandbabies.”

“With a billion dollars I’ll pay off my student loans, my car, get a house, take care of my family, all of it!” said another woman.

This is the seventh biggest jackpot ever with a cashout option of $448.8 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 and 302,000,000.

The Mega Millions drawing will happen on Tuesday at 11 p.m.

