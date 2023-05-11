MIAMI (WSVN) - As the migrant crisis makes national headlines due to the looming expiration of title 42, Florida’s latest restrictions on immigrants is getting mixed reactions.

Immigration groups on Thursday condemned the latest immigration bill that was signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, which adds new restrictions on undocumented immigrants.

“It’s inconceivable that in a state where immigrants are a critical and a crucial part of the community, a state that has been home for millions of immigrants, the governor and his legislature have decided to attack and despise the people who actually build the economical and cultural prosperity in Florida,” said Adelys Ferro, who is with the Venezuelan-American Caucus.

The same sentiment was felt in Little Haiti where the Family Action Network Movement, a local group that helps immigrant families, along with some local leaders, spoke up against the governor.

“At the end of the day, when you look at what the Florida Legislature have done for one particular person, it’s cruel, this is inhumane,” North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme said. “We as a community is not going to stand for it.”

But others who live in South Florida said this legislation is needed.

“It’s saving the people here,” John said. ”

The governor signed Senate Bill 1718 Wednesday.

DeSantis said the policy is necessary, since Title 42, which was a pandemic era law that allowed officials to quickly expel undocumented migrants at the border, is set to expire Thursday night.

“You’re going to end up having 10,000; 15,000 a day, potentially, coming over,” DeSantis said. “Just last year, last fiscal year, they had almost 2.4 million encounters with illegal aliens.”

The law comes with penalties for anyone employing undocumented immigrants.

It also stops local governments from issuing ID cards to them, and Florida hospitals will now include a citizenship question on intake forms and have to submit data about healthcare provided to illegal migrants.

“You have all kinds of burdens placed on taxpayers, on medical, on education, on criminal justice,” DeSantis said.

Twelve million dollars will be put aside to pay for transferring illegal immigrants to other states across the country.

