HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The summer surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations has several area healthcare systems upping the ante to get their workers vaccinated. In some cases, jobs may be on the line.

COVID-19 testing sites across South Florida saw another day of long lines on Monday.

At C.B. Smith Park, people in cars waited hours to get their test.

Amelia Earhart Park saw the same long line of cars.

More people getting tested means more people are getting sick with COVID.

“They are going up. They are going up in every single one of our systems in South Florida, and I would assume in South Florida as a whole,” said Justin Senior, CEO of Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida. “You can see in our numbers that the hospitalizations are overwhelmingly driven by unvaccinated adults.”

Senior’s company oversees the state’s largest hospitals, such as Jackson Memorial Hospital, Memorial Health, and Broward Health Medical Center.

“The overall hospital census of adults and children is rising,” Senior said. “If I had to say where the epicenter was in South Florida, it is right on that Broward-Miami-Dade line, and Memorial has the highest census of any of our hospitals in the region.”

Florida has 15,962 people hospitalized with COVID; 3,357 are in the ICU; and 184 are pediatric COVID patients.

“[Delta] is a really contagious variant,” Senior said. “You got this very small segment of the population in Miami-Dade, which is the unvaccinated adults, and they are driving this hospitalization surge.”

With hospitals surging, healthcare workers are at their limit.

“What’s really an issue right now is staffing, pure and simple,” Senior said. “The numbers are getting so high that it’s putting an immense amount of pressure on staff. The most important thing that you can do, I think at this point, is to get vaccinated. You’re either going to get the vaccine or get COVID.”

Memorial Healthcare and Baptist Health systems are now telling their employees they have to get vaccinated.

Baptist told their employees they have to be vaccinated by Oct. 31, or else they may face termination.

Memorial said staff must be vaccinated by Oct. 1, and they clearly stated they will have to adhere to extra precautions if they don’t get the vaccine, such as wearing masks in common areas.

