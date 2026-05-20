MIAMI (WSVN) - In recognition of National Trauma Survivors Day, several hospitals across South Florida celebrated the resilience of several patients and the dedication of the medical teams who helped them.

National Trauma Survivors Day lands on the third Wednesday of May each year, which honors the commitment of those who suffered severe physical injuries.

Several hospitals across South Florida spent the day shining a spotlight on the many individuals who fought through those difficult battles.

“It’s a privilege to have you here with your families back at [HCA Florida Kendall Hospital], not as patients, but as survivors,” said a representative for the hospital.

At HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, medical staff celebrated the joys of participating in this event with survivors.

Among those in attendance for Wednesday’s event was 23-year-old Hannah Smith.

In 2025, Smith didn’t think she would live after losing her leg in a horrific boating accident in the Bahamas.

“I truly felt like I had already prepared myself to die that day. I was just caught off-guard waking up in the hospital,” said Smith.

Smith was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where her medical team performed numerous surgeries to keep her alive.

“I think God knew I would need an extraordinary, caring hospital to truly survive and thrive,” said Smith.

The Ryder Trauma Center teams at Jackson Memorial Hospital and Jackson South Medical Center also highlighted several of their patients’ journeys to recovery.

Among those was Alekxei Pino, whose leg had to be amputated after he was struck by a car while trying to help someone on the road.

Thanks to the hospital’s staff, Pino is also thriving.

“They were beyond trained. They were almost experts in the field in every aspect. They were willing to learn and understand what I felt,” said Pino.

Doctors and nurses made sure that each survivor had their moment to celebrate their triumph over the trauma they experienced.

“With everything I went through here, I couldn’t have been more happy to be here in this hospital than anything else,” said Pino.

First responders who attended the events said they’re thrilled at seeing how far each survivor has come with their second chance at life.

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