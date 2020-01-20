South Florida honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day with parades, street celebrations

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday, and many people across South Florida are holding parades and street celebrations to honor the life and legacy of the man who fought for the civil rights of everyone everywhere.

Miami-Dade County kicked off a full day of festivities with a parade. Fort Lauderdale followed suit.

Gloria Henderson woke up bright and early with her niece to make sure she understands what the federal national holiday is all about.

“I can remember when he was marching, and we were — my grandmother was marching and wanting to vote and wanting civil rights,” Henderson said, “and I think it’s important that we still celebrate his legacy, and that we still celebrate him and teach our young ones about him also, so happy Martin Luther King Day to you.”

“I think it’s important to me because he did a lot for us,” Henderson’s niece Abigale Thomas said.

Before the parades hit the streets, the dropout prevention and mentoring program called the 5,000 Role Models of Excellence Project gathered in West Miami-Dade and held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship breakfast to honor the young men that make up the Class of 2020 and the life and teachings of Dr. King.

“We set aside this day to pay homage to him,” U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., said. “We call them the Wilson Scholars, and they will be going to college. They will have no student debt, and we’re proud of them.”

In Northwest Miami-Dade, the celebrations in and around Martin Luther King Park will be held until 6 p.m., Monday.

“He fought for the black people,” parade attendee DeWayne Tyler said. “He was a good man.”

“He made sure that black people had the right to go to the same restaurant and go to the same water fountain and go to the same school,” parade attendee Taraji Love said.

“He changed it, and he made it equal for everybody, so I think that’s awesome,” parade attendee Kailee Gallon said.

