South Florida honors Martin Luther King Day with parades, street celebrations

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday, and many people across South Florida are holding parades and street celebrations to honor the life and legacy of the man who fought for the civil rights of everyone everywhere.

Miami-Dade County kicked off a full day of festivities with a parade. Fort Lauderdale followed suit.

Gloria Henderson woke up bright and early with her niece to make sure she understands what the federal national holiday is all about.

“I can remember when he was marching, and we were — my grandmother was marching and won the vote and won the civil rights,” Henderson said, “and I think it’s important that we still celebrate his legacy, and that we still celebrate him and teach our young ones about him also.”

“I think it’s important to me because he did a lot for us,” Henderson’s niece Abigale Thomas said.

Before the parades hit the streets, the 5,000 Role Models of Excellence Project held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship breakfast to honor the Class of 2020 and the life and teachings of Dr. King.

“We set aside this day to pay homage to him,” Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson said.

In Northwest Miami-Dade, the celebrations in and around Martin Luther King Park will be held until 6 p.m., Monday.

