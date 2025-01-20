South Floridians are coming together to honor the life and legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of celebration and service.

With action, determination, and a dream, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stands as one of the most prestigious civil rights leaders in our nation’s history.

In return for his contributions toward the advancement of racial justice and harmony, President Ronald Regan declared the third Monday in January a federal holiday in 1983.

Historically, Americans honor Dr. King by doing an act of good to promote peace and community.

In what’s become a South Florida tradition, visitors and residents have annually held parades and taken over the roadways riding motorcycles and off-highway vehicles to spread a “Wheels Up, Guns Down” message throughout Broward and Miami-Dade County.

Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood will host their annual parade under the theme “Never Give Up on the Dream” starting at 11a.m. starting at Northwest 7th Avenue and marching along Northwest 54th Street to 32nd Avenue.

The route follows the path king once traveled during his frequent visits there.

There are other parades scheduled to take place on Monday. Below is a comprehensive list of celebratory events happening in Dr. King’s honor.

Miami: The Miami Children’s Museum is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a day of engaging and family-friendly activities. The all-ay event if apart of a special program that invites children and families to reflect on Dr. King’s vision of peace, justice and unity through creative hands-on experiences.

The City of Fort Lauderdale: 9:30a.m./11a.m.-3p.m. The City of Fort Lauderdale will be honoring the memory of MLK with its annual march for non-violence. Following the parade, a multicultural festival will be held in Carter Park. Location: Parade RT – Sistrunk Blvd and NW 5th Ave, then heads west along Sistrunk Blvd, and then north on NW 15th Ave ending at Carter Park 1450 W Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale.

9:30a.m./11a.m.-3p.m. The City of Fort Lauderdale will be honoring the memory of MLK with its annual march for non-violence. Following the parade, a multicultural festival will be held in Carter Park. Location: Parade RT – Sistrunk Blvd and NW 5th Ave, then heads west along Sistrunk Blvd, and then north on NW 15th Ave ending at Carter Park 1450 W Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale. Miramar: 11a.m.- 3p.m.The City of Miramar will host the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Monday featuring a parade, festival, and a special musical performance. The parade is scheduled to begin at 11a.m. at Sherman Circle, immediately followed by a festival at Lakeshore Park, 8501 S. Sherman Circle which end at 3p.m. This annual celebration is a free family-friendly event.

