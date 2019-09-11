South Florida honors 9/11 victims with memorial events on anniversary

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s been 18 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the September 11 attacks, and South Florida is coming out to pay their respects at various events being held on the anniversary.

City of Miami officials gathered at 8 a.m. in front of the Miami City Hall building to remember and honor the victims. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue personnel attended the ceremony.

Over in Miami Beach, members of the fire department held a ceremony to pay their respects in front of their fire stations at 8:46 a.m. to mark the exact time the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Pause to honor the memory of the people whose lives were taken on September 11, 2001. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/gDraIQqSje — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 11, 2019

Children from the Hebrew Academy of Greater Miami brought cards and gifts for the firefighters, according to a press release.

Students of South Miami Senior High”s Junior ROTC program held a ceremony in the school’s gym at 8 a.m.

