South Florida holds Veterans Day celebrations

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida communities from Miami Beach to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea are taking a moment to thank the veterans who served our country, Monday.

Citizens young and old, even the Boy Scouts, gathered in North Miami Beach to celebrate Veterans Day by honoring those who put on the uniform.

“There’s time for celebrating this because we are happy for all who they are, all that they have done and all that we are as a mighty country,” North Miami Beach city manager Esmond Scott said.

In Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and the volunteer fire department’s color guard participated in the ceremonies.

“You always help the next guy, and you never worry about yourself,” World War II veteran Anthony Salice said.

In Miami Beach, the Veterans Day celebration was a family affair, with picnics and a parade to celebrate.

An Iraq War veteran spoke in North Miami Beach to deliver this message:

“I encourage you today to be the best version of you today,” Chaplain Abimael Roca said, “and if you can do it tomorrow, we’re gonna start seeing a difference.”

While we’re celebrating the veterans who returned from the war alive, the celebration in North Miami Beach ended by remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

