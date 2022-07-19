MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida student is receiving major recognition for a major accomplishment.

“You worked so hard for what you achieved, and you’re an incredible role model,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Levine Cava and Miami-Dade commissioners presented Ashley Adirika with a proclamation, Tuesday.

“I just want to say thank you,” said Adirika.

Adirika is a graduate of Miami Beach Senior High School. She is now university-bound after being accepted to all eight Ivy League schools in the U.S.

“I’m going to Harvard, and I think I’m just going to take time to discover how I can truly make meaningful change in the communities that I am a part of,” said Adirika.

Adirika said that the sacrifices others have made for her fueled her inspiration to strive and work hard.

“It’s the sacrifices that people have made for me and wanting to pay those forward,” she said.

It’s that work ethic and focus that’s even earned her a potential job after she earns her degree.

“As long as I’m in my office, there is a job for you,” said Levine Cava.

Adirika also gave some advice to those younger than her.

“Dream big, shoot for the stars,” she said.

Adirika can’t wait to start at Harvard where she wants to learn about government and policy to help fix economic problems.

