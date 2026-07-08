MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As the summer sun continues to bring increased heat to South Florida, locals have shared their concerns ahead of the World Cup game between England and Norway at Miami Stadium.

Multiple areas across South Florida have been under a heat advisory on Wednesday, with feel-like temperatures in some areas reaching 105 degrees.

“I’ve lived here for two years, and this is the hottest I’ve had it,” said Greg, a South Florida local. “This summer has been brutal.”

Those visiting the area from Europe also shared their thoughts.

“It’s the first time for me, and the humidity here, it’s so high,” said Marine, who is visiting from Paris.

“We’re not really used to this temperature.” said a visitor.

South Florida will have more visitors this week as the quarterfinal is set to begin on Saturday.

The Norway soccer team arrived in Miami earlier today, with soccer star Erling Haaland making an appearance in Aventura.

Haaland signed autographs at the JW Turnberry hotel and posed for photos.

The Norway team experienced their first practice match in the South Florida sun.

“It’s a big change for all of us. We’re from Norway, so we’re not used to this type of weather,” said Martin Odegaard, Norway’s midfielder.

The temperature difference is stark, with Norway’s highest average temperature being 73 degrees Fahrenheit compared to Miami’s 93 degrees.

However, Norway is not concerned with the issue of heat.

“We’ve been here for a while now, we’ve came early to America, and we’re really used to it now,” said Odegaard.

Supporters on both sides are not sweating it either.

“Vikings are tough, Vikings are tough people, they’ll figure it out,” said Mark Plass, a Norway fan.

“They’re both come from the same place. There’s a lot of them playing in England, so there’s no big deal,” said Les Corbin, an England fan.

It is recommended to stay hydrated and be in shade whenever possible.

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