FLORIDA (WSVN) — South Florida voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the state’s primary election, with several key races on the line.

More than 338,000 voters in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have already cast their ballots through early voting by mail and at the polls, but Tuesday is the final chance for those who haven’t yet voiced their choice to do so at official polling locations.

One of the most closely watched races is for the newly established Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, where voters will choose the county’s top law enforcement official. The race is crowded, with multiple Republican candidates and some Democrats competing for the position, including the county’s current Chief of Public Safety.

Another significant race is for Miami-Dade County Mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is facing five Republican challengers and one independent, with Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid emerging as her fiercest opponent. Though the mayoral position is technically non-partisan, the race has drawn considerable attention from both sides of the political spectrum.

School board elections are also on the ballot, a coveted position that has become increasingly politicized in recent years.

The statewide race for the U.S. Senate is also heating up, with Senator Rick Scott running for re-election against two Republican challengers, while five Democrats and five independents are also in the running.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning that Democrats and Republicans can only vote within their respective parties during the primaries. However, non-partisan races, such as those for judges and commissioners, are open to all voters.

In Broward County, the race for sheriff is another non-partisan contest drawing attention. Incumbent Sheriff Gregory Tony faces three challengers: retired BSO Colonel Al Pollock, Plantation Police Department veteran Steve Geller, and West Palm Beach Police Department veteran David Howard.

Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White emphasized the importance of voters doing their research before heading to the polls.

“I always tell voters that you should not be looking at your ballot for the very first time in the privacy booth,” White advised.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. South Florida voters can only cast their ballots at their assigned precinct. Broward County voters can find their locations here while Miami-Dade voters can find their assigned precinct here.

