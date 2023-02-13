MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is gearing up for a big event to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

It’s the annual Ed Ansin Best Buddies Friendship Walk, which is named in honor of the late owner of Channel 7.

On Monday morning, 7News got together at Loan Depot Park to shoot a promotion, and have a look at the official artwork for the event.

Each year, the walk draws thousands of people from throughout South Florida to support inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The walk’s mission is to raise awareness for friendship, leadership development and job opportunities for people with IDD.

And this year, it’ll be held at the home of the Miami Marlins.

“diversity, equity and inclusion is a hot issue nowadays, and Ed Ansin was a leader in that, in recognizing everybody deserves a seat at the table, everybody deserves to have their voice heard, and everybody deserves an opportunity to have their dreams realized,” Anthony Shriver said. “And that’s what Best Buddies is all about: Support, encouragement, inspiring with intellectual development disabilities to hit a home run.”

The Ed Ansin Best Buddies Friendship Walk takes place at Loan Depot Park Saturday, April 8 starting at 8 a.m.

If you’d like to join us and want more information, click here.

WSVN is proud to be a longtime supporter and sponsor of Best Buddies.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.