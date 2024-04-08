(WSVN) - As the anticipation builds for the upcoming solar eclipse, residents of Miami-Dade and Broward counties are preparing to join in on the celestial spectacle, though with a partial viewing.

Scheduled for Monday afternoon, this astronomical event is drawing attention across the region as various local museums hosting viewing parties and educational sessions.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon positions itself between the earth and the sun, casting a shadow over the planet and briefly darkening the sky. This rare occurrence allow stars to be visible during the day and offers a unique spectacle for observers.

Although it will be a sight to see, viewers are cautioned against looking directly at the sun without specialized eclipse glasses, designed to protect the eyes of harmful rays.

The eclipse’s visibility in South Florida is expected between 1:48 p.n. and 4:14 p.m., with peak viewing around 3 p.m. Local institutions like the Frost Science Museum in Miami and the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale are among the venues offering a chance to safely experience the event.

The Frost Science Museum is providing free eclipse glasses with ticket purchases, while the Museum of Discovery and Science enhances the experience with related shows in its GeoDome Planetarium and IMAX theaters.The Fox Observatory in Markham Park is setting up telescopes for an up-close look at the eclipse, starting at 1:30 p.m.

While South Florida won’t witness the total eclipse — a phenomenon reserved for a path stretching from southwest Mexico to Maine — the partial eclipse promises to be a significant event.

In contrast, Indianapolis is emerging as a prime destination for those chasing the total eclipse, with the city near the path of totality experiencing a surge in visitors and fully booked hotels.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.