OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization partnered with nonprofits to provide aid to those who have been impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

Following the hurricane’s wrath, thousands of people in the Caribbean are still left without basic needs.

Members of the Miami chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity partnered with Soles4Souls and the Haitian American Caucus on Wednesday to pack 3,000 new pairs of shoes in Opa-locka. The footwear will be sent to Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Cuba.

Members of the organization said this is just one of many things that can help bring some sense of normalcy to those who’ve been impacted by this natural disaster.

“This is what we call the second wave, right? Because you have no idea. People have lost everything,” Samuel Darguin of the Haitian American Caucus said. So, in losing everything, things like shoes, socks, clothing will help in that recovery and actually having people feel like they are a part of what’s going on and rebuilding their lives.”

The shipment is set to arrive in the Caribbean countries in about 10 days.

