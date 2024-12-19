MIAMI (WSVN) - With the holiday season in full swing, one South Florida fraternity is doing its part to spread good will and some holiday cheer.

Members of the Beta Beta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, held its 5th Annual Community Sleigh Ride event Wednesday, while paying a visit to pre-school students at the Lillie M. Williams Head Start Center in Miami.

Members distributed over 100 gifts to children and their families.

The fraternity was also presented with an award of appreciation for its continued commitment and generosity to the school.

The smiles on the children’s faces captured the true meaning of the holiday season, while highlighting the fraternity’s mission to serve and uplift those around them.

The Beta Beta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity has been an active part of the Greater Miami community since its inception in November 19, 1937. Like many chapter across the country, the chapter was established by men with a common interest in improving the community through education and public service.

