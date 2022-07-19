MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida First Responders are being hailed as heroes.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue, along with Miami International Airport staff, were recognized Tuesday for their actions during a crash landing.

A Red Air Flight hit the tarmac hard at MIA and caught fire after its landing gear collapsed, back in June. More than 100 people were on board.

The airport director said the passengers and crew were saved thanks to the quick actions of first responders.

“Our team, police, fire, CVP and that drill, drill, drill, drill everyday, they did it in a minute and 36 seconds. There are 141 people alive today because of the men and women here standing behind me,” said Miami-Dade Aviation Department Director Ralph Cutié.

No lives were lost, but several people on board the flight were hurt.

A few passengers are now taking legal action against the airline.

