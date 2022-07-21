HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two spotted puppies have made their calendar debut alongside South Florida’s hottest firefighters.

The Dalmatians, called Cashew and Pistachio, showed off their spots at Hialeah Fire Station 7, Thursday morning.

The duo posed alongside the hottest firefighters for the final edition of the South Florida Firefighters Calendar.

The calendar has helped raise money for local charities since 1993.

Both Cashew and Pistachio are up for adoption.

