MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man has been arrested on child neglect charges after his two young sons were found unresponsive inside their home and later tested positive for cocaine, according to authorities.

Jose Aguilar Hernandez, 56, was taken into custody Tuesday night and charged with felony child neglect without great bodily harm, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, officers responded on Tuesday evening after emergency services were called to a home in Miami-Dade County, where two boys, ages 11 and 9, were found unresponsive.

Investigators said both children are Aguilar Hernandez’s sons and were under his care at the time.

The following day, a Department of Children and Families investigator responded and drug testing revealed both children had cocaine in their systems, though authorities said it remains unclear how the drug was ingested.

Authorities said Aguilar Hernandez was the only adult in the home when the incident occurred and that investigators determined the children ingested the narcotics while in his care.

The report states he failed to provide necessary care or make reasonable efforts to protect the children from harm.

He was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

