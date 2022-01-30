SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida farmers watered their crops after temperatures across the Sunshine State took a polar plunge.

Residents woke up Sunday to temperatures as low as the mid-30s inland and high 30s near the coast.

The winter chill is a concern for farmers who worry their crops will be affected.

But water helps keep the crops warm from low temperatures and melts off any ice that formed.

Many farmers began watering the crops first thing in the morning. They’re doing what they can to protect their product from the dip in the degrees during the overnight hours.

They will be assessing the damage, if any, in the coming days.

