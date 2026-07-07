(WSVN) - Team USA’s World Cup run came to an end on Monday night during the Round of 16 match against Belgium, but fans across South Florida remain proud of what the team accomplished on soccer’s biggest stage.

Fans packed Grails Miami in Wynwood and Mickey Byrne’s Irish Pub in Hollywood to cheer on the team from the opening whistle, hoping the U.S. could earn a spot in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

Instead, Belgium had other plans for the Americans, beating them 4-1.

Early on in the match, Belgium scored its first goal, but soon after, the USA tied the game, giving fans renewed hope. But Belgium answered with three additional goals– including one during stoppage time– to secure the win and advance to the quarterfinals.

It was the third time the two teams had faced each other in the FIFA World Cup, and all three times Belgium had won.

Despite the disappointing result, chants of “USA” echoed through the bar at Grails as fans held out hope until the very end.

“They may have a World Cup, but they will never have our freedom! Team USA is one of the best teams. We’ve made it this far!” said a fan.

But some fans in Miami said the loss was a “national embarrassment.”

“I am so disappointed right now. My heart is devastated. Belgium again, I can’t believe it! Honestly, Team USA needs to be better; we need to wake up. This was an embarrassment, and I hope the news media outlets treat it as a national embarrassment,” said a passionate fan.

Others at the bar were already looking ahead to the next World Cup.

“I’m looking forward to 2030. Gio Reyna and Malik Tillman are going to lead the way in 2030,” said another fan.

Up north in Mickey Byrne’s, members of the Fort Lauderdale chapter of the American Outlaws gathered to back the team and said everyone is proud of them.

“We hope you heard us. My voice is gone, so I hope you heard us. We’re very proud of you. We will back you as you prepare for the next World Cup. The American outlaws have your back.”

“USA lost, you know what? It’s not a loss at all because this is the first time that I see Americans here and like going crazy for what they call soccer,” said another fan.

“They still have four years. USA was great, did great. The spirit of the people, so we’re happy,” said another fan.

The U.S. is the last host country to be eliminated from this tournament.

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