SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Students and their parents flocked to shopping malls across South Florida as summer vacation draws to a close and classes are set to resume. Some even scored some free supplies at several back-to-school events held this weekend.

With the first day of classes fast approaching, the rush is on to get all supplies necessary for a successful school year.

7News cameras on Saturday afternoon captured the hectic hustle and bustle of shoppers at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater.

“Back to school shopping — shoes, uniforms, all that good stuff,” said parent Andre Leon. “We have a few days left. We’re trying to beat the rush, ’cause I figured this weekend was going to be pretty crazy.”

With Florida’s school tax holiday ending on Sunday, Leon’s instincts were right on the money. Dolphin Mall and others like it were packed.

“Dolphin Mall is pretty good because they have a lot of sales going on this weekend,” said Leon. “I didn’t expect it, but it was quite the surprise.”

“Tax-free this week is really good,” said another parent.

While buying school supplies can be pricey, over at Style Saves’ event at the Miami Beach Convention Center, many children left the venue with a big smile on their face.

“Been getting a lot of stuff from here, a lot of backpacks. I have a lot of uniforms now,” said Emily Acea.

“Pens, I got shirts, I got rulers,” said Brandon Molina.

“I can’t believe this is real, even, like everything is free, everything is great,” said Serenity Hernandez.

Style Saves is about supporting underprivileged students and their families so they can have a bright future.

“Expecting 15,000 children through these doors this weekend. We’re providing them with, not only the back-to-school resources they need to really start the school year on a positive note, but this is an event of community, of family, of love,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Joseph Magazine.

“Every year we know how much more need is in the community, so every year we are growing tremendously,” said Style Saves Vice President Isabela Grutman.

At Sunset Place in South Miami, volunteers handed out free backpacks at a giveaway hosted by Miami Kids Magazine.

Free eye exams were also conducted.

On hand at the event was Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres.

“We don’t realize the financial difficulty that they have, and sometimes, some of our parents may not know exactly what their kids may need,” he said.

North of the county line, 1,200 buses are ready to roll to take Broward County students to school Monday morning.

At Broward high schools, some students will see some changes like metal detectors.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn was on hand at during a show-and-tell demonstration of the metal detectors in Plantation earlier this week.

“An additional layer of security for our schools to ensure safety and security of all staff and all students,” he said.

The first day of classes for Miami-Dade students is Thursday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.