South Florida families stranded in Peru, Ecuador due to coronavirus travel restrictions

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida families stuck around the world want nothing more than to be able to fly back home.

But many of them have no clue what to do, and they say the State Department is not helping at all.

“I feel abandoned by the government,” said Ralph Rico, who is stuck in Peru. “You’re telling me the most powerful government with all the resources in the world can’t come and get 1,300 Americans and bring them back home? It’s pretty frustrating.”

Rico, his wife, and their two young children flew into Lima, Peru last Friday. Now they’re stuck, flights going out of Peru have been cancelled, and they cannot return home to Homestead.

“We called the U.S. Embassy here, and it is like crickets,” Rico said. “You get no response, nothing.”

The kids, meantime, feel frustrated.

“I want to go home,” Rico’s young son said.

But more pressing, Rico said, is that the pharmacies are closed, and he’s quickly running out of desperately needed medication.

“They put me on medication ‘cause I had a mini-stroke ‘cause my blood pressure got up to 265 over, like, 175,” he said. “I was hospitalized for a couple of days. I need that medication.”

Rico is one of the at least hundreds of Americans stuck in Peru after the country’s president declared a state of emergency and closed the border.

Many joined a Facebook group called Americans Stuck in Peru, where they’re posting messages begging for help.

President Trump said he will try to get the Americans stranded there, like Rico and his family, back home.

“We’re working on taking care of that with the military,” Trump said. “We’re looking into an evacuation, we’re trying to get them out.”

But it’s not just Peru.

“I want them here,” said Frances Anestiades, who is home in Miami Lakes while her two daughters and five grandchildren are stuck in Ecuador.

Their flight back to South Florida was cancelled.

“They call the embassy and the embassy says, ‘Oh, call the carrier.’ Nobody is helping them,” Anestiades said.

More than just seeing them again face-to-face, she wants her family home so her 7-year-old grandson Adam can get his autism medicine refilled. After Friday, he won’t have any medication left.

“They don’t carry that medicine in Ecuador,” Anestiades said. “Some Senators have written the state department asking them to fix this problem, and I hope the state department listens and does this quickly.”

The state department said if the families stuck abroad cannot get a commercial flight back home, they will need to hunker down where they are.

The State Department has not responded to 7News’ request for comment on the South Florida cases.

