MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Florida experiences unseasonably high temperatures this week, health experts are stressing the importance of recognizing heat-related illnesses and taking preventive measures.

Dr. Hany Atallah, Chief Medical Officer at Jackson Memorial Hospital, explained the dangers associated with the rising mercury.

“Our body is used to operating within a certain temperature range. When it really gets dangerous, the body isn’t able to regulate and keep itself within that temperature range,” he said.

Health professionals warn that symptoms such as weakness, headaches, or dehydration can indicate heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

“When there is extreme heat, there is an increase in heat exhaustion calls and heat stroke calls. It’s important to know the signs,” added Miami Fire Rescue Lieutenant Pete Sanchez.

For those required to work outdoors, taking frequent breaks and staying hydrated is crucial.

“Drink a lot of water and take a lot of breaks if you have to work outdoors. That way, you can cool down then go back outside,” advised Sanchez.

Officials also remind the public to find ways to stay cool, check on elderly neighbors, and ensure pets are not exposed to excessively hot surfaces for prolonged periods.

