MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida experienced a rainy Monday. There was barely a dry spot in town, and there may be more rain on tap.

Forecasters say the rain was here to stay throughout the week, and some locals didn’t mind.

“Because it’s a change, right?” said a local. “I’ve been waiting for a change in weather. It’s getting too hot.”

The wet weather started to swamp South Florida on Sunday, which has saturated some areas with at least two inches of water.

“We come to the beach to have a sunny, nice weekend,” said a visitor.

It was a washout for visitors who wanted to soak up the sun rather than dodging raindrops.

“And this weather is like, it’s not cold, it’s annoying,” the visitor said.

Leaving them to make alternate plans.

“We’re going to a little bar to have a few drinks, to have some nice food,” the visitor said.

Wet weather likely played a role in a three-car crash along Interstate 95 near Ives Dairy.

If you have plans on leaving your house, make sure to bring an umbrella and make sure to avoid flooded areas.

