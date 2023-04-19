South Florida is bracing itself for another day of long lines and gas shortages at the pump. This comes after historic flooding closed pumping stations at Port Everglades, disrupting the fuel supply chain for the entire region.

More than half a million gallons of fuel are expected to be delivered over the next two days.

On Monday morning, efforts are underway to replenish the fuel supply as quickly as possible. However, officials are urging people not to panic and rush to the pump, as this will only exacerbate the problem.

Despite these efforts, many drivers are struggling to find fuel. One woman at a gas station on Tuesday said her first try to find gas was a stroke of luck, while others have not been so fortunate.

“I went to three gas stations and there is nothing,” said one man waiting in line for gas.

The majority of gas stations in South Florida are barren, with long lines growing day and night from Miami-Dade to Broward at the few stations that do have fuel. One man said drivers come in and out of gas stations with no respect for the line, causing frustration and even violence in some cases.

Fortunately, police officers are stepping in to keep the peace at some gas stations, such as a Shell gas station in North Bay Village.

Port Everglades director Jonathan Daniels said improvements are being made, with eight of the 12 field terminals now operational and work underway to get the remaining terminals up and running soon.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said they delivered 62,000 gallons of fuel to stations across South Florida on Tuesday night. Within the next two days, they are expected to deliver another 500,000 gallons of fuel, with all of these fuel trucks being escorted by Florida Highway Patrol deputies to ensure their safe arrival.

FHP began escorting fuel trucks this evening to ensure gasoline is being safely delivered to gas stations. We will be working around the clock to ensure all our citizens have access to fuel. #safety #flood #broward #fuel pic.twitter.com/4OGWuGPxyx — FHP Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) April 19, 2023

Despite the ongoing challenges, officials stress that there is plenty of fuel to go around and urge people to remain patient. Tankers have been spotted unloading at the dock, with even more waiting off the coast.

“The lines that we have for trucks — this is a 24/7 operation they’re not shutting down until they get back to capacity. It’s just the process of getting the gas to the pump,” said Daniels.

In the meantime, drivers are being advised to conserve fuel where possible, carpool or use public transportation, and avoid unnecessary trips until the fuel supply is fully restored.

