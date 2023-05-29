MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As Memorial Day weekend comes to a close, travel enthusiasts and industry experts are eagerly watching to see if this year will break records for the entire summer season. With travel bookings already soaring, it seems that the enthusiasm for exploration is reaching new heights.

“So we’re expecting this to be a record-setting start to the summer travel season. And based on the way travel bookings are looking, there’s a good chance that this summer could be one for the history books as well,” said an American Automobile Association (AAA) representative.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), a staggering 2.7 million passengers were screened at airports nationwide on Friday alone, surpassing the highest single-day numbers since Thanksgiving of 2019. This surge in air travel comes after a year of disruptions and staffing shortages that caused meltdowns at airports across the country.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasized the need for a smooth travel experience this year.

“Cancellation and delay rates were at unacceptable proportions last year,” he said. “And it’s important that not happen again.”

While airports brace for the influx of holiday travelers, those opting for road travel will find some relief at the pump. AAA reports that gas prices are down, with drivers paying nearly a dollar less per gallon compared to last Memorial Day weekend.

However, motorists should be aware that the period between noon and 3 p.m. Monday is expected to be one of the busiest times on the roads.

“The hot spots of course, as you might imagine, Orlando, the beaches, I mean you name it. The hot spots of Florida are definitely going to be busy this time of year,” said the same AAA representative, acknowledging the usual traffic congestion during this holiday weekend.

Despite the anticipated challenges, travelers remain optimistic about their journeys.

“It’s not that bad,” said a passenger at Miami International Airport.

Things have remained relatively calm so far Monday morning. However, many are quick to note that it is still early before the majority of holiday travelers are expected to head home.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.