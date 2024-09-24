SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bizarre incident involving a clown on a bridge in Southwest Miami-Dade caused police to go a on brief search for the subject after a string of reports came in from the spooked drivers below.

It happened around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, when the creepy clown was caught standing on a pedestrian bridge over the Palmetto Expressway, near the Bird Road exit.

He was seen walking back and forth apparently holding a mallet and fidgeting with the American Flag as traffic passed underneath the bridge.

The clown was then seen scurrying away off the bridge.

Some officers were dispatched to the scene, but there’s no information on who that person was, or what exactly he was doing there.

