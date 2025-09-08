MIAMI (WSVN) - A string of showers is drenching South Florida on Monday afternoon as residents deal with wet weather and flooding concerns.

Wet conditions began around 2 p.m. and has led to some areas in Miami getting flooded.

Residents are concerned as rain-caused floods continue to rise to high levels in their communities.

7News cameras captured a busy street parking situation in Northeast 23rd Street and Fourth, East of Biscayne Boulevard where the water nearly reached the bottom of the headlights of some standard-sized sedans.

Residents can also be seen wading in water above shin level

Officials warn residents that even six inches of rain can cause a driver to lose control of a vehicle, and warn against driving in the flood conditions unless necessary.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox