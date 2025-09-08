MIAMI (WSVN) - A string of showers is drenching South Florida on Monday afternoon as residents deal with wet weather and flooding concerns.

Wet conditions began around 2 p.m. and has led to some areas in Miami getting flooded.

Residents are concerned as rain-caused floods continue to rise to high levels in their communities.

7News cameras captured a busy street parking situation in Northeast 23rd Street and Fourth, East of Biscayne Boulevard where the water nearly reached the bottom of the headlights of some standard-sized sedans.

Residents can also be seen wading in water above shin level

Officials warn residents that even six inches of rain can cause a driver to lose control of a vehicle, and warn against driving in the flood conditions unless necessary.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.